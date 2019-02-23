2019 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame class being inducted Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2019 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame class is being inducted this weekend.

The annual Jacket Ceremony was held at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Friday.

The formal event, which follows a cocktail hour, is held to give people a chance to interact with the inductees.

Bill Shanks, the Jacket Ceremony’s emcee, calls induction weekend a “great event” for the city of Macon.

“Obviously we are honoring some of the greatest athletes in the state of Georgia’s history, but this is not in Atlanta, it’s not in Columbus, it’s not in Augusta. It’s here in Macon, so that makes it very special for us, and of course the museum itself is such a great venue to have here in downtown Macon that it’s always a special weekend.”

The Sports Hall’s annual Fan Fest is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the museum.

The 63rd annual induction ceremony is at the Macon City Auditorium at 6:30.

2019 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class:

Brenda Cliette – Track & Field

Calvin Johnson, Jr. – Football

Ernie Johnson, Jr. – Sports Announcer

T. McFerrin – High School Football Coach

Takeo Spikes – Football

Gary Stokan – President/CEO, Peach Bowl

Mark Teixeira – Baseball

Ben Zambiasi – Football

Head to GeorgiaSportsHallofFame.com for more information.