UPDATE: Macon-Bibb County Commissioner pulled over for DUI can still serve the people

Update on Virgil Watkins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon-Bibb County Commissioner spent time in jail this morning. He’s charged with driving under the influence.

Georgia State Patrol pulled over Commissioner Virgil Watkins around 1 a.m. near the corner of Fifth and Poplar Streets in Macon.

According to an incident report, a trooper stopped Watkins for almost running a red light.

It says that the trooper smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Watkins. It also said that Watkins had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech.

According to the report, Watkins told the trooper he had one beer at the Rookery.

Records say Watkins blew a .106. He was released on bond around 7 a.m.

We requested a comment from Macon-Bibb County. The Public Affairs Office says this is a personal matter which is being handled through Watkins and his attorney.

In a text message, the Public Affairs Office said: “since he is a commissioner, we have reviewed our code, and it appears these charges would not keep him from serving.”