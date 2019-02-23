Rain finally comes to an end later this weekend

This Weekend:

We will see a few showers through the day tomorrow as well as mostly cloudy skies. Expect rain chances to increase overnight Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday will likely top out in the lower 70’s and upper 60’s.

Sunday:



A cold front will roll through the southeast, finally taking our rain chances with it. The cold front will bring the chance for a few rumbles of thunder early on Sunday morning. Behind the front we will see breezy conditions and skies slowly clearing through the day. Temps really cool down by overnight into Monday morning.

Next Week:



Next week we will see clearing skies and cooler temperatures. The trend is for dryer conditions through much of the end of next week. Upper 60’s are also on deck for much of next week, which is around normal for this time of year.