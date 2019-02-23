Strong storms possible Sunday morning

A cold front is currently draped across parts of the southeast and bringing a chance of strong storms to the area by Sunday. There is already a Tornado Watch for parts of Mississippi, and we anticipate another watch as the line moves further into Alabama.



The line will likely weaken as it moves closer to the Middle Georgia area. As far as timing is concerned for the line, the forecast brings the storms through after around 6am on Sunday. Behind the front we will see breezy conditions and slow clearing of clouds.

Threats



The main threats for storms on Sunday morning will be gusty, damaging winds. Although, we will see heavy rain embedded in the line, flooding is not likely.