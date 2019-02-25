Man taken to hospital for early morning car crash in Macon

MACON, Ga (WMGT/41NBC) – A man is in the hospital after Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies say he lost control of his car and crashed it.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the man was traveling north on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon around 3:30 Monday morning in his 1998 Lincoln Town car. The release goes on to say the man lost control of the car and hit an All Star Tire sign.

The man was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is in critical condition.

According to the news release, the left northbound lane of Pio Nono Avenue was open for travel at around 5:15 Monday morning, but the right lane was closed.

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.