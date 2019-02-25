Food Bank helps displaced Crystal Lake Apartments residents

World Changers Church Pastor Holmes says the church has an on-site pantry for residents who didn't make it today's mobile pantry. You can call the church for more information at (478)330-6590.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank handed out boxes of food to people who lived at Crystal Lake Apartments.

It’s been about three weeks since the people who lived there had to leave because of numerous code violations.

Many of the displaced Crystal Lake Apartments residents like Samuella Vickers is grateful for the mobile food bank at World Changers Church in Macon. Since having to move almost three weeks ago, Vickers says she and her two grand-kids have found a new place to call home.

“This is a lot of help, excellent help. I really do appreciate people who do things like this. It’s a God sent.” She adds, “It’s helping us get settled.”

The food bank gave families enough food to last up to two weeks.

“That’s something mom won’t have to buy. That’s $50 she can put toward the water bill and put toward the down payment for the house, or wherever they’re staying. Most people think it’s small when really, it’s large,” World Changers Church Pastor Horace Holmes said.

Food bank volunteer Karen White says she took time off from work to pass out food. She says it’s about helping her neighbors.

“My heart just goes out to these people because it just so happened to be them. It could of been me or my family,” White said.

The mobile food pantry, White said, is about letting [tenants] know they are not alone, that

there is a silver lining.

“It’s not over just because this happened. There is still hope and there is still people out here. There are still churches out here that want to help,” White said.

