Former Bibb County deputy arrested for card fraud, card theft

Vashon Jones was arrested February 22nd, 2019. He resigned from Bibb County Sheriff's Office's Correctional Division the same day.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Bibb County deputy who worked for the corrections division was arrested for Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Financial Transaction Card Theft.

According to a report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Vashone Jones stole $1040.00 from a friend.

- Advertisement -

Last month, the victim told investigators Jones asked to borrow $50 for a pizza back in December. She agreed and gave Jones permission to use her debit card.

The report says the victim checked her bank account January 1, 2019 and discovered Jones made five different transactions using her debit card.

According to the incident report, Vashon spent $720 on December 28, 2018. Then spent $320 on December 31, 2018. The victim says she contacted Jones about the transactions. She says Jones told her he did not mean to use her card and he would pay her back.

The report says Jones refused to pay the victim back, and he blocked her phone number.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office PIO Sean DeFoe says deputies arrested Jones Friday, February 22nd. Jones resigned from his position with the correctional division the same day of the arrest.