Golf cart accident leaves one dead in Telfair County

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) identifies Wallace Strickland as the man who died in a golf cart accident in Telfair County.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) identifies Wallace Strickland as the man who died in a golf cart accident in Telfair County.

GSP says that a golf cart and an SUV traveled north on Long Bridge Road in Telfair County on Saturday evening. The SUV struck the rear of the golf cart.

- Advertisement -

GSP says that after impact, both vehicles went into a ditch. The SUV went over the golf cart.

GSP says that the golf cart ejected two occupants: Wallace Strickland and James Jones. Both men are from Alamo, Georgia. Strickland died and Jones was taken to the hospital in Macon.

The accident is under investigation.