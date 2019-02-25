Golf cart accident leaves one dead in Telfair County

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) identifies Wallace Strickland as the man who died in a golf cart accident in Telfair County.

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
GSP says that a golf cart and an SUV traveled north on Long Bridge Road in Telfair County on Saturday evening.  The SUV struck the rear of the golf cart.

GSP says that after impact, both vehicles went into a ditch.  The SUV went over the golf cart.

GSP says that the golf cart ejected two occupants: Wallace Strickland and James Jones. Both men are from Alamo, Georgia. Strickland died and Jones was taken to the hospital in Macon.

The accident is under investigation.

