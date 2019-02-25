MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital now offers pediatric care to patients and their families.

Due to the high demand for service, the Beverly Knight Children’s Hospital outgrew its facility which was constructed in 1962.

Many were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital officially opened on February 25, 2019.

The new facility extends the hospital size by 100,000 square feet.

More than 45,000 annual visits are projected for the new institution.

A news release states that it will serve as an anchor for the community while contributing to downtown Macon’s economic development.

The release says that the hospital hopes the new building keeps its track record of providing excellent pediatric and neonatal care.

The opening of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital is just one of the Medical Center Navicent Health initiatives. The hospital plans to improve access to high-quality care within the next five years.

Patients were taken to the hospital on Monday.

The remainder of the patients will arrive at the new facility throughout the day.