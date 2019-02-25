COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Sheriff’s deputies along with state and federal agents arrested a man drug trafficking.

The arrest happened on Sunday, February 24, 2019 around 4:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Rene Drive in Cochran.

Deputies say 46-year-old Robert Lee West fled in his vehicle when law enforcement arrived. West struck a federal agent with his vehicle.

Deputies say another investigator fired his gun in under to stop West’s vehicle. A vehicle pursuit then took place through the neighborhood.

Deputies say law enforcement deemed West’s driving actions unsafe and did not continue the pursuit.

Deputies say that hours later the McRae-Helena Police Department caught and arrested West. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies say search warrants were served on Wests’ residences which resulted in the seizure of the following:

powder cocaine

crack cocaine

crystal methamphetamine

marijuana

numerous types of prescription pills

U.S. currency

West is being held at the Bleckley County Law Enforcement Center for numerous drug offenses. This includes trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, and trafficking methamphetamine.

Deputies say additional charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers and aggravated assault on a peace officer are expected.

This incident is under investigation. More arrests are anticipated.