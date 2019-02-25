Mild temperatures and more rain on the way for Middle Georgia

Tomorrow:



Clouds will increase through the day on Tuesday as will moisture across the southeast. High temps will reach into the upper 60’s with some areas warming into the low 70’s. Overnight on Tuesday we will see a chance for scattered showers that will linger into Wednesday as well.

Late Week:



By Thursday we will increase our rain chances and add in the possibility of heavy rain as well as thunderstorms. No severe storms are anticipated at the moment.

Next 7 Days:



Rain chances look to stay around the Middle Georgia area as we head through the end of the week. The weekend looks pretty soggy and we could see some thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will be staying mild through the week, but a big cool down moves in behind a cold front Saturday into Sunday.