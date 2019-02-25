Sunshine and dry weather today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A high pressure system continues to build in from the west and that will keep us sunny and dry this afternoon.

TODAY.

Yesterday morning a strong cold front moved through Middle Georgia, and with it we saw the end of our wet weather. An area of high pressure out to our west is going to continue to move towards the east over the next several hours, and as it does we will be dealing with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. A mostly sunny sky this afternoon will begin to see a few clouds roll in tonight as temperatures begin to fall into the upper 30’s.

TOMORROW.

Tuesday will start off with a mostly sunny sky, but by the time we get to the afternoon we will begin to usher in a few more clouds as the area of high pressure moves further away from Middle Georgia. Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will gradually warm-up, and most people will see the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Light and isolated showers are in the forecast as rain chances increase to 20% in the evening and overnight hours.

REST OF WEEK.

Rain chances are going to continue to increase over the next several days. On Thursday a cold front is going to move through Middle Georgia, and with it we will see rain. While coverage will be widespread, rainfall totals are expected to be less than 0.5″ through Thursday evening. As we head into the weekend temperatures will warm until Sunday when a cold front moves through and cooler air starts us off for the month of March.

