41Lifestyle: Attorney Forrest B. Johnson

41NBC's Shelby Coates and Power 107.1's Lil G come together for 41Lifestyle to highlight our community.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – 41NBC’s Shelby Coates and Power 107.1’s Lil G come together for 41Lifestyle to highlight our community.

For Black History Month we are highlighting black leaders and members in the Macon community.

- Advertisement -

Attorney Forrest B. Johnson shared some of his community work, including his contribution to educational and athletic programs and providing sponsorship for football, baseball and basketball teams in the MLK Drive community.

He also shared details on his Back to School Drive where backpacks are given away to low-income and single-parent house holds. Attendees also participated in free health screenings for high blood pressure and diabetes. Kids received food, haircuts and manicures.

Additionally, Johnson gives back by donating scholarships to Macon churches. More than $20,000 in scholarships went to students at Beulahland Bible Church , New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist and Unionville Missionary Church.