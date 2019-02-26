MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2019 “Engaging Local Government Leaders” Knope Award nominated Amerson River Park in Bibb County as one of the best parks.

The award recognizes the best parks and places in local government.

“We appreciate all of our people who come out to the park. They pick up after themselves and overall keep the park clean. They respect and treat this park with the utmost respect,” Parks Director Sam Kitchens said.

Voting for the award begins in March, when the bracket of 32 finalists is revealed.