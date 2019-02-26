MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – US Attorney Charles E. Peeler, along with the Middle District of Georgia law enforcement leaders, stand together to support the region’s efforts to make communities safer in the fight against crime.

Crimestoppers hopes to encourage the community to step forward with tips and information to catch criminals. Macon Regional Crimestoppers offers anyone with any information a $1000 reward.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers, a local non-profit organization, serves the following counties:

Bibb

Baldwin

Houston

Jones

Twiggs

Crawford

Monroe

Peach

The organization partners with law enforcement agencies and community groups to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

Citizens can safely and anonymously report tips to collect the one thousand dollar reward without fear of exposure.

US Attorney Peeler joined Bibb County Sheriff David Davis and US Marshal John Cary Bittick to support the dedicated efforts to reduce crime.

This quarters top 15 most wanted can be viewed at the Macon Regional Crimestoppers website at www.crimestop.us.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers asks that the public call the number on the website if they have any information regarding these criminals.