Georgia port gets first export shipment of new Kia SUVs

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s booming coastal auto port is shipping the first exports of Kia’s newest SUV.

The Kia Telluride vehicles were loaded Tuesday onto a ship at the Port of Brunswick. They were destined for ports around the Arabian Peninsula.

Kia’s largest SUV is built at the automaker’s plant in West Point, Georgia. The Telluride’s inaugural 2020 model is slated to go on sale later this year. Kia plans to export about 3,000 of the vehicles each year through Brunswick, which has grown to become one of the busiest U.S. ports for automobiles.

The Georgia Ports Authority handled 630,000 cars, trucks and tractors being shipped through Brunswick in fiscal 2018. The port’s auto-processing terminal is being expanded to grow its annual capacity from more than 800,000 units to 1.5 million units.