Howard High School student athlete commits to FVSU

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – National Signing Day may have come and gone, but many local Middle Georgia student-athletes are still signing Letters of Intent to take their football talents to college.

Aiden Stewart, a student-athlete from Howard High School, received the opportunity to play College football from many colleges and universities out of state.

“I’ve been playing football for a long time. I’ve played flag football and peewee, but I was never a top player. I was always the underdog. However, it made me work harder,” Stewart said.

However, he signed and committed to staying in Georgia. He’s taking his talents to Fort Valley State University.