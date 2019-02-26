Macon-Bibb County Commission Special Called Meeting

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- A special called meeting of the Macon-Bibb County Commission was this afternoon.

They came to a resolution to request that the local legislative delegation to allow for an OLOST referendum.

They also came to a conclusion that if the referendum is approved, OLOST will be collected during the 1st ten months of the OLOST collections.

50 percent of the tax will be used for reserves, or savings.

The other 50 percent will be used for public safety and community development including libraries, transit, blight remediation and more.