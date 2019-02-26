Man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Atlanta suburb

MABLETON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man is accused of groping and kissing a student who came into his yard to play with his puppies.

News outlets report 50-year-old William Turner was arrested Feb. 20. The Cobb County man was charged with offenses, including sexual battery and obscene material.

A police report says an Uber driver dropped off the girl in front of a school in January. Police say the 17-year-old walked to Turner’s house to play with the dogs instead of going to school.

Police say Turner invited the student into his home, where he showed her porn, offered her alcohol and made unwanted sexual advances.

Authorities say she’s a special needs student but they didn’t provide more detail.

It’s unclear if Turner has a lawyer who could comment.