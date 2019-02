Clouds hang around for much of the day as well as the chance for a few periods of light rain. Temperatures will once again make it into the upper 60's and low 70's.

Tomorrow:



Clouds hang around for much of the day as well as the chance for a few periods of light rain. Temperatures will once again make it into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Thursday:



By Thursday we will see a chance for storms across Middle Georgia. Some storms could be son the strong side, but we will have a better idea of timing and intensity by tomorrow. Right now, the forecast brings in the storms during the morning hours. Much of the rest of the day we will see scattered shower activity.

- Advertisement -

Next Week:



Rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend for much of Georgia, with Saturday being the driest day. A cold front will move through on Sunday which will bring back very cold air to the area. This arctic air will likely be with us through at least the middle of the week, before we get a small warm up, but this is all pretty far out, so exact timing is still fluid.