Woman and police say road rage driver caused her to flip car

ATLANTA (AP) – A woman and police both say that a driver with road rage caused her to flip her car as she was trying to get on a highway in the Atlanta area.

Hilary Dickinson tells news outlets that the driver’s actions could’ve killed her. She says she suffered bruising on her leg and a seat belt burn on her neck after her car landed on its roof Friday afternoon.

Dickinson told WSB-TV that she heard the woman behind her laying on her horn as she was waiting to turn onto Interstate 85. She and a DeKalb County police report say that the woman followed her, sped around her and then braked in front of her.

Dickinson swerved, but overcorrected. The woman drove away as Dickinson’s car rolled several times.