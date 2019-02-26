Tiny House Festival comes to Macon

The 4th Annual Georgia Tiny House Festival is March 1st thru the 3rd. It will be at Central City Park in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 4th Annual Georgia Tiny House Festival is coming back to Middle Georgia. Tiny houses and other small structures will be available to tour and view this weekend.

United Tiny Home Association Founder John Kernohan has organized some of the nation’s largest tiny house events. He says he’s trying to promote awareness of tiny homes, while supporting great causes and charities.

The United Tiny House Association has donated and given away over $500,000 from the proceeds of its first 11 for-charity Tiny House Festivals to over 70 different charities, non-profits, great causes, and to the local communities where it has held it events.

From proceeds of The United Tiny House Association’s for-charity Tiny House Festivals, the events have funded the building of tiny homes for families in need, given an annual Tiny House Scholarship Fund, and has built homes for veterans.

Friday night, the event will be free. Attendees can expect a concert, fire performers, speakers, and presentations. Saturday and Sunday there will be multiple bands and day-time entertainment, and workshops.

Plus, children ages 12 and under, retired, active and discharged military, law enforcement, and fire fighters have free admission all weekend.