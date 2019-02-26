Tornado confirmed in Macon County from February 12th storms

Ideal, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC)- The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred in Macon County from the severe storms on February 12th, 2019.
This confirmation is following a survey of land just west of Ideal, Georgia, where 10-20 trees were snapped or uprooted along Brooks Road. There was also damage to a shed on the north side of Brooks Road. The tornado lifted just after the intersection of Brooks Road and Tom Watson Avenue.
Maximum wind speeds during the tornado picked up to around 75 mph, and the path length of the storm was under 1 mile.
This round of storms has now been confirmed to have produced 4 short lived tornadoes across Georgia.