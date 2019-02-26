Two men sentenced for shooting death of Mercer basketball player

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge sentenced two men to prison for the 2016 shooting death of Mercer University basketball player Jibri Bryan. This news release comes from District Attorney David Cooke’s office.

On Tuesday, 37-year-old Damion Deray Henderson of Riverdale pleaded guilty to armed robbery and voluntary manslaughter in the Bibb County Superior Court.

As part of a plea agreement, the judge sentenced Henderson to 40 years. The first 30 years must be served in prison.

Also, 27-year-old Jarvis Clinton Miller Sr. of Macon previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery. The judge sentenced Miller to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

District Attorney David Cooke said, “Mr. Bryan had no business participating in a drug deal, but he certainly didn’t deserve to die. Mr. Henderson and Mr. Miller robbed us of a beloved member of our community and for that they’ll pay a hefty price for decades to come. Anyone who commits such a crime and puts so many people in danger should expect to face the same fate.”