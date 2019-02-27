MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help locating a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say that the incident happened at Summer Parks Apartments on the 4600 block of Mercer University Drive.

Deputies say that the victim’s wife noticed the vehicle missing around 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle is described as:

Color: Silver

Make/Model: 99 Dodge Ram 1500

Doors: Two-door extended cab

Tag: BIBB/ EII743 / Red and black UGA themed license plate

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION

If you have information about this matter, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.