MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help locating a stolen vehicle.
Deputies say that the incident happened at Summer Parks Apartments on the 4600 block of Mercer University Drive.
Deputies say that the victim’s wife noticed the vehicle missing around 6:30 p.m.
The vehicle is described as:
- Color: Silver
- Make/Model: 99 Dodge Ram 1500
- Doors: Two-door extended cab
- Tag: BIBB/ EII743 / Red and black UGA themed license plate
IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION
If you have information about this matter, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.