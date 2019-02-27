WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, says prosecutors in New York are investigating conversations that Trump or his advisers had with Cohen after his hotel room was raided by the FBI.

Cohen is testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and he was asked by a Democrat, Raja Krishnamoorthi (krish-nah-MOOR’-thee) of Illinois, about the last contact Cohen had with Trump or any agent representing the president.

- Advertisement -

Cohen says it was about two months after his hotel room was raided by the FBI in April 2018. But Cohen is declining to provide more specific details and says prosecutors are investigating the matter.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, lying to Congress and other offenses.

He’s been cooperating with prosecutors and is expected to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.