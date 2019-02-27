Day at the Museum for gifted and talented education students

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Cary W. Martin conference center held the annual Day at the Museum for gifted and talented education (GTE) fourth graders.

Children from 20 different elementary schools participated and about 458 children were involved.

GTE students acted as museum curators.

They displayed their projects they are most passionate about.

Students presented their projects to museum visitors, parents, grandparents and friends.

Extension, enrichment, and enhancement were the basics celebrated during the event.

Teachers at the Day at the Museum believe this to be very important for students to show of their work.

Visitors were able to see evidence of student achievement, creativity and critical thinking.

Most students who were involved say they enjoy working hard on their project and having the opportunity to show of their work for their parents and friends.