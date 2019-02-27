Funeral procession route for Fire Chief James Williams on March 1st

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
James Williams Processional Map

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Fire Department released the funeral procession route for Fire Chief James Williams.

Chief Williams’ funeral services take place on Friday at 2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Below is the processional route following the services:

  1. Sandy Run Road turning north on Moody Road
  2. Moody turning west on Russell Parkway
  3. Russell Parkway turning north on Carl Vinson Parkway
  4. Carl Vinson Parkway turning east on Watson Boulevard
  5. Watson Boulevard  turning south on S. Pleasant Hill Road
Map of route and parking

Processional Map

Church Parking

You Might Also Like