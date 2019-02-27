Funeral procession route for Fire Chief James Williams on March 1st

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Fire Department released the funeral procession route for Fire Chief James Williams.

Chief Williams’ funeral services take place on Friday at 2 p.m.

Below is the processional route following the services:

Sandy Run Road turning north on Moody Road Moody turning west on Russell Parkway Russell Parkway turning north on Carl Vinson Parkway Carl Vinson Parkway turning east on Watson Boulevard Watson Boulevard turning south on S. Pleasant Hill Road

Map of route and parking