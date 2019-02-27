Funeral procession route for Fire Chief James Williams on March 1st

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Fire Department released the funeral procession route for Fire Chief James Williams.
Chief Williams’ funeral services take place on Friday at 2 p.m.
Below is the processional route following the services:
- Sandy Run Road turning north on Moody Road
- Moody turning west on Russell Parkway
- Russell Parkway turning north on Carl Vinson Parkway
- Carl Vinson Parkway turning east on Watson Boulevard
- Watson Boulevard turning south on S. Pleasant Hill Road
Map of route and parking