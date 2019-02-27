Heavy rain likely tomorrow, with more on the way for the week

Tomorrow:



Rain and storms will begin early during the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be pretty mild, in the 60’s. After the initial round of storms and rain we will see scattered showers throughout the rest of the day and into the evening.

Weekend:



Rain chances continue through much of the weekend with the a strong cold front on the way Sunday. This will bring an end to our string of warm days and usher in a trend of much colder weather.

Rain Totals:

Heavy rain will be possible in any storms that pop up over the weekend but especially on Thursday and Sunday. This could bring our rain totals up to 1.5-2″ through Monday. The good news is that we will be drying out through much of next week, but the bad news is the cold.

Cold Snap:



Winter makes a reappearance on Monday. Arctic air will move in from the north behind the Sunday cold front. This very cold air looks to hang around for much of next week before we warm up a bit by next weekend.