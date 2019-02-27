Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams passes away

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 54 after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Chief Williams started with the department in 1982 as a volunteer and became chief in 1994. Furthermore, he served as emergency management director in which he coordinated emergency response agencies during natural disasters.

- Advertisement -

“He fought a very good battle. He was an outstanding employee. He provided excellent service through the Houston County area,” County Commissioner Tommy Stalnaker said.

Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs recognized Williams as the first-ever recipient of the outstanding service award.

Visitation takes place from 5 to 8 p.m Thursday at McCullough Funeral Home.

The funeral takes place at 2 p.m. Friday at Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins.