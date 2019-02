PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Jackie K. Cooper worked in the news, had his own show, and now is a YouTube sensation.

Imagine going from 136 YouTube subscribers to over 45,000 in just one weekend.

Jackie K. Cooper is a 77 year old movie critic who has been around the block in the media world.

What started out as having an audience of just 136 people, quickly changed after his review on the movie, Run the Race.

The Facebook page for the movie shared his review on their page.

This caught the attention of someone who wanted to get the word out about Jackie K. Cooper. After a couple shares, his followers quickly increased.

Jackie K. Cooper has advice for anyone wanting to start their own channel on YouTube.

“You’re never too young, you’re never too old you’re never too rich you’re never too poor.. it can happen…I hope that’s the message that people get,” said Cooper.