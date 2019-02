MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call about a person passing out counterfeit one hundred dollar bills at the Hummingbird Taproom in Downtown Macon around 1 a.m.

Deputies say they were informed that the suspect left the bar after being confronted about the money.

Deputies say that the bartender gave them the suspect’s name and a description.

Deputies located the suspect, 20-year-old Garrett Aaron Thomson of Centerville, at BJ’s Billiards.

Deputies say when they found Thomson, he had the following items:

Three more counterfeit one hundred dollar bills

Three small bags of cocaine

A fake South Carolina I.D.

A marijuana blunt

Deputies took Thomson to the Bibb County Jail. Thomson is charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Marijuana Possession Less Than an oz., Forgery and Fraudulent Identification.

He is being held on $14,000 bond.

If you have information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.