41Today: Georgia FCCLA Far-Well Tour

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Georgia Association of Family, Career Community Leaders of America made a stop in Macon to speak with students about the organization and its impact. It is part of State President MiQuan Green’s Far-Well Tour.

Green is visiting Georgia schools to show how FCCLA members are making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization with the family as its central focus.

There are more than 164,000 members in more than 5,300 chapters in 49 states, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.