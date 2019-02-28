Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Macon man, has guns and drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man with guns and drugs on February 26, 2019 around 12 p.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies along with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Force served an arrest warrant to 32-year-old Joseph Seth Sheriff of Macon. They say that while they were detaining Joseph, they saw several guns and other items.

Deputies say the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit was called out and conducted a search warrant at the 1300 block of Allen Road.

Deputies say that the special investigators found the following at the residence:

Two “A.R. 15” rifles

A Springfield pistol

Ammunition

3.5grams of Methamphetamine

Less than an oz. of Marijuana

Deputies say Joseph Seth Sheriff was taken to the Bibb County Jail. Joseph is charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of Felonies, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Probations Violation.

He is being held on a $22,600 bond.

If you have information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.