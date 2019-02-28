MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection to a commercial burglary that happened at the Vapor Trail on the 6300 block of Zebulon Road.

Deputies say that the incident happened Thursday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the business after the burglar alarm was activated. When they arrived, they found that the front door of the business was broken from the frame.

Deputies say that the surveillance videos show the suspect entered the business at around 3:16 a.m. The suspect took several vapor items and fled the store on foot.

Deputies say the suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a print of a female on the front. He had on grey sweatpants.

If you have information about this incident or identity of the suspect, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.