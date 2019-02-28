Cat of the Week: Nancy

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a calm and playful cat named Nancy!

Nancy was a joy to have on set as she just wanted to love on everyone! This beautiful cat is ready to go home as she has all of her age appropriate shots. Ashleigh Allen, a volunteer at the shelter, told me that Nancy would be perfect for a family with smaller kids because she is gentle and does not like to scratch.

If you’re interested in adopting Nancy or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!