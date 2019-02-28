DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Laurens County investigators need your help looking for a person pretending to be a police officer on Scotland Road in Dublin.

This is according to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Investigators say that a woman reported a white car with Dublin Police on the side of it got behind her. The fake police car flashed blue police lights and tried to stop her.

Investigators say that the woman called 911 and she said that the car followed her for a few minutes. The car then went on a different route.

Investigators say that it was confirmed with the Dublin Police that the car was not one of theirs.

The incident is under investigation. If you see the car with the matching description, call 911.

If the car gets behind you

Laurens County police ask if the car gets behind you and turns on the blue lights, and you are not for sure if it’s the law enforcement: