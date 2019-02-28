Heavy rain and warm temperatures hang around for Friday

Tomorrow:



Scattered showers and storms continue across Middle Georgia through the day on Friday. Temperatures will be back in the 60’s and 70’s wtih patchy fog possible through the day as well. We won’t see much in the way of clearing until Saturday.

Sunday:



By Sunday we see the first big cold front in a while. Heavy rain and storms will move into the area and could bring some flash flooding. We will have to monitor the forecast, but right now, we are not expecting severe storms.

Rain Totals:



The jury is still out on just how much rain we will get over the next few days, but expect many of us to see over 1″ of rain, and some of us to get over 2″. It will be possible to see some areas of flash flooding, especially on Sunday.

Next Week:



Behind the cold front we will see arctic air filing in very quickly. Overnight lows by Monday will be down to the low 40’s with temperatures below freezing expected through the middle of next week. Now is a good time to make plans for any sensitive vegetation for next week.