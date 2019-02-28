DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) closed Interstate 16 Rest Area 87 and 88 in Laurens County due to a major water main break on February 28, 2019.

According to a GDOT news release, the entrance ramps will be barricaded until further notice.

GDOT says that the City of Dublin Water Department found the problem with the mains in both rest areas.

GDOT says that the water department is working with all parties involved to fix the problems and reopen the rest stops to travelers.