Kroger donates to Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to stop hunger

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In the past six weeks, Macon-area Kroger customers and associates raised more than $27,000 in donations to fight hunger.

Kroger grocery store on Zebulon Road in Macon helped “Can Hunger” Wednesday morning. They delivered two tractor-trailers of non-perishable food items to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank center.

“Kroger is the facilitator. The customers are the true people who make it happen. Our Customers step up every year to the plate and they give back,” Store Manager Scott Mosely said.

Kroger’s 2018 “Can Hunger” campaign is an initiative benefiting the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.