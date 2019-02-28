Macon County School District works to come off turnaround list

OGLETHORPE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon County Schools are among the five percent on the state’s turnaround list. This means the district produces low test scores.

The state’s Chief Turnaround Officer helps failing schools, but Macon County School District Superintendent Marc Maynor says they’re raising test scores on their own without the Chief Turnaround Officer.

Maynor says that two years ago, K-12 had 51-percent of the district’s students reading below grade level. However, since 2017, the district jumped almost 20-percent in Lexile reading levels.

The Chief Turnaround Officer came to Macon County School district to help raise test scores. But Maynor says the Turnaround Officer presented a “one size fits all” idea.

“What rural Middle Georgia needs is a lot different from what the suburbs of Atlanta needs. You can’t do the same thing across the state,” Maynor said.

Furthermore, he adds that a lot of the Turnaround Officer’s plans for the district were already implemented.

According to district staff, the increase in test scores comes from hard-working students and teachers.

5th-grade teacher Ashley Roberts says focusing on benchmark literacy and small group learning helps students succeed.

”I call it, ‘see me group’, and those kids come to me and we will read. We will read books that are on their independent reading level,” Roberts said.

Consequently, Maynor says in two years, he expects the district to be off the turnaround list. He wants to be the number one in the state.

We reached out to the Georgia Department of Education for a comment from the Chief Turnaround Officer. 41NBC has yet to hear from him.