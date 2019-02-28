Market Day for 3rd graders

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- It was market day for kids in Warner Robins!

More than 1200 3rd graders and 18 different elementary schools got to simulate a real world economic system.

Students gathered to buy and sell goods and services they researched and created in their classroom societies.

They learned about economic principles and advertising.

Students learned how to use business licenses, open and close signs, and fake money to promote buying and selling.

Amy Davis, a parent of a Kings Chapel student, says that since her daughter has been learning these skills they have had “several conversations just in the last two weeks about a check register” along with “things i didnt think about talking about with her and we are discussing now”.

Parents, administrators and guests were able to attend the simulation.

Shoppers also stopped by the currency exchange booth to trade US dollars for Market Day bucks.

All proceeds are used to provide additional instructional resources in 3rd grade classrooms.