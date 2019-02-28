Ocmulgee National Monument gets closer to becoming National Historic Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Ocmulgee National Monument is closer to becoming a National Historic Park.

U.S. Lawmakers, in both the House and Senate, passed the bill to expand Ocmulgee from 700 to more than 2,000 acres. The bill also changes the site’s name to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

“A lot of people go to the monument and think they’re looking for a specific monument and don’t appreciate that this is a bigger park. So that name change will help clarify that we still are looking for an even greater expansion down the road,” Ocmulgee National Park Preservative President Brian Adams said.

The bill awaits a signature from President Trump. If signed into law, the county will start raising funds for expanding the land.