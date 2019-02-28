Romain Dallemand sentenced to 8 months incarceration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A U.S. District Judge in the Middle District of Florida sentenced to Mr. Romain Dallemand to 8 months incarceration, 1 year supervised release, $272,164 in restitution, fine waived, and a $100 mandatory assessment.

This is according to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles “Charlie” Peeler issued the following statement:

“Mr. Dallemand has received a measure of justice for his criminal conduct with today’s sentencing out of the Middle District of Florida on a felony tax fraud offense. The injustices leveled against the people of Bibb County during Mr. Dallemand’s tenure as Superintendent of Schools will not soon be forgotten, but our community is moving forward, and together we will continue to grow and strengthen our schools.”