Tourism Industry adds millions in economic impact

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that tourism generated around 248 million dollars in Houston County in 2017.

According to the study made available through the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the tourism industry created 10.68 million dollars in state tax revenues.

7.12 million dollars was also generated in local tax revenues.

2,000 jobs were supported by the tourism industry.

Executive Director of Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau, Marsh Buzzell, said that this is a record breaking year for the state of Georgia.

She goes on to say that “tourism is a major economic engine. We always say tourism is economic development, there’s just no way around it and it impacts everybody”.

Buzzell goes on to say that 77,000 people use the Warner Robins exit every day to visit restaurants, gas stations, hotels, shops and more.

More than 600,000 dollars are spent every day thanks to tourists.

Two of the most popular tourism sites are the Museum of Aviation and Art Galleries.