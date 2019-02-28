MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Vineville Academy held its Black History celebration Thursday morning in the school’s auditorium.

Central High School students and Vineville Academy staff came together to teach Vineville students about iconic African-American figures.

“We have just been excited all month-long. We have spotlighted black history each day with trivia questions and a spotlight – each Thursday on African-Americans. The kids have been excited to answer questions because they receive prizes if they answer correctly,” Vineville Academy teacher Jackie Hubbard said.

Central High School students and a few Vineville students also shared African music and culture during the celebration.