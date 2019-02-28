Warm and wet through the weekend, but cold weather returns next week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We are going to see showers and a few thunderstorms near lunchtime today, but scattered showers remain through the overnight hours.

TODAY.

An approaching cold front is slowly moving in from the northwest, and ahead of it we will see rain chances increase. Around lunchtime today widespread showers will be accompanied by a few embedded thunderstorms. We will see this system move in and out of Middle Georgia quickly leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky and isolated showers. Temperatures this afternoon will be very similar to yesterday where we see high temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. If you have plans this evening, I would suggest taking an umbrella due to the remaining isolated showers expected to hang around. Temperature will be on the mild side again as a mostly cloudy sky and a south wind keeps temperatures in the middle 50’s.

TOMORROW.

Less rain will be present on Friday, but that does not mean that rain chances are zero. In the early morning hours we could see isolated showers become more numerous. Rain chances on your Friday are going to run at just about 40%. Temperatures will be running in the low to mid 70’s during the afternoon hours.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

If you have outdoor plans, I would suggest doing them on Saturday as rain chances are smaller than on Sunday. Both days temperatures will be running near 70°, but a strong cold front moves through on Sunday afternoon and evening and with it we could see widespread heavy rainfall across Middle Georgia. Once the front clears our area early on Monday temperatures are going to plummet as arctic air spills into Middle Georgia. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to make it out of the 40’s while overnight lows will be in the middle 20’s. Winter is back!

