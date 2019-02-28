Warner Robins reopens Jesse E Tanner Jr Memorial Park

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC)- The City of Warner Robins held a reopening ribbon-cutting Celebration at the Jesse E Tanner Jr Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.

Initially, the park was used only for baseball games, but improvements were made. The park is now available for kids across the Houston County area for many sporting events.

“We’re excited about the reopening. We have a lot coming up in the next few months,” City Parks and Recreation Director Jarred Reneau said.

He also says, with the new improvements, parents can reduce the amount of time getting children to sporting events since the park now offers more sports facilities.