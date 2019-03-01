Funeral for late Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Friends and family gathered at the Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins to mourn the loss of beloved public servant, Jimmy Williams.

Chief Jimmy Williams served the Houston County community as a firefighter. He served in the role for 36 years and EMA Director for 24 years.

- Advertisement -

Most remember Williams as a man who went above and beyond the call of duty to help and serve the community.

Dr. Jim Perdue also spoke at the memorial service. He remembers Williams as a good and faithful servant of God and he will be missed tremendously.

The procession followed the funeral.

Public safety emergency vehicles and apparatus led the hearse from Second Baptist Church to Magnolia Park Cemetery.