NOW HIRING: Immediate openings at GEICO, starting pay at least $15 an hour

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– GEICO has immediate openings in the Macon, Georgia regional offices.

Regional Vice President Franklin Silva says that the insurance company employees more than 6,700 people in the Middle Georgia area.

“We are proud to invite even more area residents to join GEICO and help us continue to offer the top-notch customer experience that we are known for,” Silva said.

The Middle Georgia office is hiring for the following positions:
  • Emergency Roadside Service Representatives
  • Title Processing Specialists
  • Claims Service Representatives
  • Customer Service Representatives

GEICO says that all four positions start around $15 an hour. Also, they provide training and no prior insurance experience is necessary.

Furthermore, the company offers full-time associates wide-ranging Total Rewards Program, which includes:

  • a comprehensive benefits package,
  • college tuition reimbursement, and
  • health and wellness incentives.

Click here to apply

