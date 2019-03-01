MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– GEICO has immediate openings in the Macon, Georgia regional offices.
Regional Vice President Franklin Silva says that the insurance company employees more than 6,700 people in the Middle Georgia area.
- Advertisement -
“We are proud to invite even more area residents to join GEICO and help us continue to offer the top-notch customer experience that we are known for,” Silva said.
The Middle Georgia office is hiring for the following positions:
- Emergency Roadside Service Representatives
- Title Processing Specialists
- Claims Service Representatives
- Customer Service Representatives
GEICO says that all four positions start around $15 an hour. Also, they provide training and no prior insurance experience is necessary.
Furthermore, the company offers full-time associates wide-ranging Total Rewards Program, which includes:
- a comprehensive benefits package,
- college tuition reimbursement, and
- health and wellness incentives.